6,754 new COVID cases reported across state

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A total of 6,754 new cases of COVID-19 were reported when the Louisiana Department of Health released its daily report Wednesday.
Of those, 4,214 were confirmed and 2,540 were probable. They were from tests administered between Dec. 22 and Dec. 29, according to the Department of Health.
The Department of Health said the total was the state’s highest one-day report that did not include a backlog. The previous high was 4,339 on Dec. 9.
The state also reported 51 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 7,448 in Louisiana this year.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,717, topping 1,700 for the first time since April.
The state also reported another 16,211 patients presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
Locally, in Region 5, hospitalizations remained stable, with 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Three new deaths were reported and 662 new cases were reported.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 6,754 new cases.
· 51 new deaths.
· 1,717 patients hospitalized (28 more than previous day).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 662 new cases.
· 3 new deaths.
· 86 hospitalizations (1 less than previous day).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 461 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 37 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 91 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 69 new cases.
· 1 new death.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 143 new cases.
· 0 new death.
