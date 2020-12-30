Louisiana Lieutenant Governor working to revive tourism in 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor, Billy Nungesser, says the state’s commerce and hospitality industries were hit hard in 2020 due to COVID-19 and 5 hurricanes. His office is working to turn things around for tourism in 2021.
“51.3 million people visited Louisiana last year, they left behind 1.9 billion in taxes,” says Nungesser. “That’s over 1,100 dollars per Louisiana family, that you and I didn’t have to pay. So we’ve got an incredible amount of money to make up.”
Some businesses have been forced to close shop, money was lost, and some people stopped coming into the state because of pandemic worries.
Nungesser is hoping it will all change soon.
“When we roll into summer with warm weather, we can see the numbers go down, the vaccines go up, and hopefully get back, at some point, to what we can call normal in booking events, fairs and festivals.”
The Lieutenant Governor says his office is working to fill up next year’s calendar as quickly as possible. He says his team is thinking outside the box to come up with new concepts to jump back into record-breaking tourism numbers.
“We’re doing those private, public partnerships with the state parks,” says Nungesser. “We’re offering if you stay in a cabin or a site and you book 3 nights, we’re giving you the 4th night free. That has given us incredible numbers, our best numbers ever at our state parks.”
Despite the many challenges faced this year, Louisiana’s State Parks have continued to thrive. In August, Nungesser says state parks saw their best numbers ever as more attractions were added.
For months though, Lake Charles’ Sam Houston Jones State Park has been closed due to extensive hurricane damage.
State Park directors say it could be 2022 before the park can reopen.
“Hopefully it won’t be a year,” says Nungesser. “That’s unacceptable, and I know that was projected early on from FEMA. Looking at the devastation, we’ve got a lot of work to do there.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.