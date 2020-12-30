Judge Ron Ware set to retire in January

“As long as we have a good show up rate, appearance rate, I think if we cannot incarcerate so many people so long. Sometimes by the time they get to court the charges have been reduced and they’ve served more time in jail than the ultimate conviction carries. This all goes and attributes to mass incarceration on a pretrial level and post-conviction level. We need to adjust that because holding people in jail for a long period of time has a ripple effect. Families suffer, of course, individuals suffer and then we end up paying for it.”