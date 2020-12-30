Flags at state Capitol building to fly at half-staff Thursday in honor of Vic and Terry Stelly

The Lake Area has lost Vic Stelly and Terry Stelly just 15 hours apart.
By Johnathan Manning | December 30, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 10:19 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The flags at the Louisiana Capitol building will fly at half-staff Thursday in honor of a former legislator and his wife, both of whom died last week.

Vic and Terry Stelly died of COVID-19 just hours apart on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Vic Stelly was a former state representative who authored the “Stelly Plan,” approved by voters to increase income taxes while decreasing sales taxes.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a decree that flags at the Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 31, in memory of the Stellys.

