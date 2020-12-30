FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible on Thursday, cooler and drier starting the New Year

Evening plans look to be okay as we see a break in the rain and storms through the late evening hours and into the first part of the overnight. Temperatures will slowly be cooling down through the evening as we fall back into the middle and upper 60′s. As we wake up on our Thursday morning we see temperatures back into the lower and middle 60′s. We start off with a few showers in the morning, but as we head into the middle to late morning our storm chances will be on the increase as well as the threat for strong to severe storms. A line of strong storms looks to move through beginning around lunch time and continuing into the early afternoon. Heavy rain as well as lightning will accompany these storms, but we also have to watch for damaging winds as well as the threat for tornadoes. That is why a FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for our Thursday. Highs will be warm once again with temperatures back into the lower 70′s.