FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible on Thursday, cooler and drier starting the New Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered showers and storms continue to move across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon and will continue as we move through the early evening before we see a break in the rain. Temperatures are remaining warm as well as a strong breeze out of the southerly direction, stronger storms are possible as we head into Thursday.
Evening plans look to be okay as we see a break in the rain and storms through the late evening hours and into the first part of the overnight. Temperatures will slowly be cooling down through the evening as we fall back into the middle and upper 60′s. As we wake up on our Thursday morning we see temperatures back into the lower and middle 60′s. We start off with a few showers in the morning, but as we head into the middle to late morning our storm chances will be on the increase as well as the threat for strong to severe storms. A line of strong storms looks to move through beginning around lunch time and continuing into the early afternoon. Heavy rain as well as lightning will accompany these storms, but we also have to watch for damaging winds as well as the threat for tornadoes. That is why a FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for our Thursday. Highs will be warm once again with temperatures back into the lower 70′s.
Cooler air will quickly be arriving behind the front as we head into New Year’s Eve as temperatures are back into the middle and upper 50′s by the time the ball drops. Waking up on New Year’s Day it will be a chilly one with temperatures close to average in the lower and middle 40′s. Sunshine will return with a mixture of clouds as well and that will help to keep temperatures in check as we are only in the middle to upper 50′s. The cooler weather last into the weekend as well as the sunshine and cloud mix continues with temperatures in the upper 50′s to near 60.
The cooler weather don’t last long as we will see temperatures warming back into the middle and upper 60′s by next week as winds turn back out of the south. Moisture values return into the middle of next week and that will mean we see the chance of rain returning into Wednesday. Showers and storms move out as we head into Thursday and Friday, but look to return as we head into next weekend. For now stay weather aware as we move into Thursday and follow the 7Stormteam for the latest information.
