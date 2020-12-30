FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain arrives this morning; severe threat Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our first rains of the morning are currently moving up the coastline, greeting parts of the area with some light drizzle even before the prime commute time. Make sure to grab your rain gear before heading out as additional showers will continue popping up through the morning and afternoon hours. These look to be brief and non-severe although a rumble or two of thunder is possible. Highs today will warm into the lower 70s with a muggy feel. Breezy southerly winds will occasionally gust up to 20 mph through the day.