FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain arrives this morning; severe threat Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our first rains of the morning are currently moving up the coastline, greeting parts of the area with some light drizzle even before the prime commute time. Make sure to grab your rain gear before heading out as additional showers will continue popping up through the morning and afternoon hours. These look to be brief and non-severe although a rumble or two of thunder is possible. Highs today will warm into the lower 70s with a muggy feel. Breezy southerly winds will occasionally gust up to 20 mph through the day.
Look for the rain to come to an end later this afternoon and evening as the main line of storms continues to form over Texas tonight. The main difference to the forecast is timing as models continue to slow down the progression of the line of thunderstorms, now moving them through Southwest Louisiana tomorrow afternoon. Ahead of this line, we’ll need to begin watching for individual thunderstorms that could form beginning around midday. These will be capable of spin-up tornadoes along with damaging winds.
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday as all of the area runs the risk of some severe weather tomorrow, especially by afternoon. As the line of storms moves through, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be the primary threat in addition to the heavy rainfall and lightning. The line should continue to move east of the area before sunset with rain coming to an end before midnight. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be likely.
New Year’s Day is set to be on the cool and breezy side with decreasing clouds and highs in the 50s. A dry stretch of weather will continue through the upcoming weekend with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s to near 60 during the afternoon. Milder temperatures return for next week. In summary, make sure to have a way to receive severe weather alerts on Thursday as it appears to be quite an active weather day for Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
