Cajun Navy delivers supplies to Water’s Edge Church to help homeless

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Cajun Navy continues to do good around hurricane damaged Southwest Louisiana. Today, volunteers with the organization delivered supplies to Water’s Edge Church in Lake Charles to help the homeless.
Water’s Edge is not currently holding services, but they are doing everything they can to help the homeless.
Program leaders with the church say they’re seeing a spike in demand and it’s happening to people from all walks of life.
“It’s just your everyday people who didn’t have insurance or insurance is being delayed or FEMA hasn’t come through yet. In the meantime, we have a city so broken that we have to step up and do our part,” said Kelli Stawecki, director of Water’s Edge food pantry.
The Water’s Edge Church says those in need do not have to register; they can just stop by the church.
The church itself was damaged in the hurricanes. It’s roof was so badly damaged that they’ve gone through three tarps since Hurricane Laura hit back in August.
