Ways to dispose of real Christmas trees

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmastime has come and gone, and decorations are being boxed up.
If you have a real Christmas tree, what are your options to dispose of it?
You can repurpose them by chipping it up into mulch, or, if you have a pond, throwing it in to creating a fish habitat.
You can even make commemorative wood crafts out of the tree’s trunk.
If you’re wanting to get rid of the tree all together, the City of Lake Charles will pick it up for you. City Administrator John Cardone says if you put it out, their crews will pick it up.
“We ask soon as possible when Christmas is over when they pull the tree down, to put it outside by the side of the road next to your trashcan, your household waste,” Cardone said. “We will pick it up and dispose of it just like we always do. We ask that they don’t put it with the hurricane debris. It’s not for the contractor to pick up. Our city crews will be doing it.”
The trees picked up by the City won’t be piling up in a landfill.
“We’re not disposing of those Christmas trees. We have an incinerator, and it works quite well for Christmas trees because of what they’re made of and the size of them. We’ll be burning those in our incinerator.”
Cardone says it’s not safe to burn the Christmas trees yourself within the city.
“We’d much rather them put it outside. We’ll come by and pick it up. Typically, the day that we pick up your garbage cans, your household waste, we have another truck that follows, and that’s when we pick up the Christmas trees.”
Cardone also says it’s important not to put your Christmas tree in the street, ditch or drainage gutter, which could cause drainage problems.
