SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 28, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 28, 2020.
Carl Adam Guillory, 45, Iowa: Broken headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Paul Gorham, 35, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Charles Samaniego, 37, Sulphur: Trespassing; second offense DWI; resisting an officer; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Corey James Welch, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business; burglary; theft under $1,000; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Randall Lee Clostio, 33, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; contempt of court; failure to use traffic signals; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession, production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II drug.
Javin Markese Williams, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon; attempted escape.
Zachary Keith Logan, 27, Rayne: Possession, production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule I drug; possession, production, manufacture, or distribution of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Leonard Drekayvan Handy, 26, Crowley: Probation detainer.
Sarah Denise Pharis, 32, Sulphur: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.
Sherman Parker Licciardi Jr., 37, Picayune, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer; failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.
Jerome Benoit, 50, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
Abby Elizabeth Le, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Ivory Jerome Dyer, 59, Baton Rouge: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
