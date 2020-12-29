Pitkin man arrested in stabbing at DeRidder home

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A Pitkin man is accused of stabbing another person at a home in DeRidder on Monday.
The man is suspected of entering the residence without permission and beginning an argument with an occupant of the home, according to information from the DeRidder Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed the person in the chest, puncturing a lung.
The victim was flown to a local hospital, where they are recovering.
Matthew Fletcher, 30, was arrested for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, and illegal use of weapons. He was booked into the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.