McNeese’s KeyShawn Feazell to miss multiple games due to COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (4-3) return to play Tuesday after a 10-day layoff, however, arguably their most impactful player will not be on the floor.
McNeese senior forward KeyShawn Feazell will miss both games vs. Champion Christian after testing positive for COVID-19 on December 23. McNees is set to play Champion in back-to-back days with both tipoff times set for 6:30 p.m.
The school said Feazell has been quarantined and has only experienced mild symptoms, while no other Cowboy player or staff member has tested positive.
Feazell is the team’s second-leading scorer with 13.1 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder (13 rpg) and shot blocker (eight blocks).
Feazell’s status for Saturday’s Southland opener vs. UCA is unknown at this time.
