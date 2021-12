2021 LHSAA football state championship results

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - The 2021 LHSAA Prep Classic is underway over at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans and other sites around South Louisiana for the Divisional Championships.

The Superdome will host six of the nine football state championships from Friday, Dec. 10 to Saturday, Dec. 11

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

DIVISION IV CHAMPIONSHIP 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #2 Southern Lab Kittens 6 6 14 12 38 #1 Ouachita Christian Eagles 0 7 7 0 14

CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #6 Amite Warriors 0 3 7 7 17 #1 Many Tigers 0 0 0 6 6

DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP @ Cajun Field 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #2 University Lab Cubs 7 0 0 7 14 #1 E.D. White Cardinals 0 7 0 0 7

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #5 Westgate Tigers 7 0 7 0 14 #3 Warren Easton Eagles 0 7 0 6 13

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP - 12:00 PM 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #2 Homer Pelicans #1 Logansport Tigers

CLASS 3A CHAMPIONSHIP - 3:30 PM 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #7 Union Parish Farmers #1 Sterlington Panthers

CLASS 5A CHAMPIONSHIP - 7:00 PM 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #3 Ponchatoula Green Wave #1 Zachary Broncos

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP @ Yulman Stadium 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #3 St. Charles Comets 14 16 8 12 32 #1 Lafayette Christian Knights 0 0 0 0 27

DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP @ Yulman Stadium 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FINAL #2 Jesuit Blue Jays 3 7 0 0 10 #1 Catholic - B.R. Bears 14 0 0 0 14

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.