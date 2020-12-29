FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms return Wednesday, strong storms possible for Thursday

Any plans that you may have this evening look to be just fine as we continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Moving through the overnight though clouds will continue to to build in and that will signal the increase in rain chances as we near day break on Wednesday. Temperatures will slowly be falling as well overnight with our lows occurring just after midnight in the upper 50′s to near 60. Rain chances will be on the rise as we head into day break as showers and even a few storms will be possible as we move later into the afternoon. More widespread rain looks to move in later in the day, but the overall severe threat looks to remain low as highs top off in the lower 70′s once again. A brief break in the rain looks likely as we head into late Wednesday evening and into the first half of our overnight, before more rain arrives Thursday morning into the afternoon.