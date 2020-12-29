FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day ahead; still eyeing a severe weather threat Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures running about the same as yesterday means you won’t need the heavy coats again as we start out in the lower 50s across the area. Today should be very similar to Monday weatherwise with more sunshine returning mixed with a few clouds at times. Highs this afternoon top out in the lower 70s with an occasionally gusty southerly wind at times. Look for temperatures to stay even milder tonight as clouds thicken up. Lows expected around 60.
For Wednesday, a quick turnaround as rain chances enter the picture. Expect scattered showers to begin moving up the coastline even before the noon hour tomorrow. These will be brief and could contain some cloud to ground lightning especially later on up into the day. Tomorrow will be a day you’ll just want to keep an umbrella handy as these could move through quickly and without a whole lot of notice. Highs tomorrow will again top out unseasonably warm into the lower 70s.
Storms will continue firing up along a cold front over central and east Texas on Wednesday, but this front will stall to our west through tomorrow night. Models show the front finally moving through Southwest Louisiana through the day on Thursday, with more numerous rain and storms expected to arrive beginning Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Southwest Louisiana highlighted under a slight risk of severe weather Thursday. The primary threats will come from damaging wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes that will be possible through the first half of the day Thursday.
Conditions may not come together fully for a big time severe weather event for Southwest Louisiana, but an upper level low to our west will combine with the approaching front to enhance the intensity of these storms on Thursday, therefore providing at least some chance a few could turn severe. Once the front moves through Thursday afternoon, rain should quickly begin to taper off leaving New Year’s Eve dry in the evening as we get ready to ring in 2021.
New Year’s Day will certainly be on the chillier side with highs in the 50s and lows headed back into the 30s and 40s for the upcoming weekend. A nice stretch of drier weather returns and will last through the early part of next week as highs feel a lot closer to normal for January with lows at night into the 30s and 40s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
