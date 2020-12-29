FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another nice day ahead; still eyeing a severe weather threat Thursday

For Wednesday, a quick turnaround as rain chances enter the picture. Expect scattered showers to begin moving up the coastline even before the noon hour tomorrow. These will be brief and could contain some cloud to ground lightning especially later on up into the day. Tomorrow will be a day you’ll just want to keep an umbrella handy as these could move through quickly and without a whole lot of notice. Highs tomorrow will again top out unseasonably warm into the lower 70s.