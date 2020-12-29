COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another 5,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Louisiana, according to the latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Tuesday.
There have now been 37,969 vaccines administered in the state.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 3,946 new cases.
· 61 new deaths.
· 1,689 patients hospitalized (92 more than previous day).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 231 new cases.
· 1 new deaths.
· 87 hospitalizations (9 more than previous day).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 200 new cases.
· 1 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 6 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 16 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 9 new cases.
· 1 new death.
