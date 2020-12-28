SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 27, 2020

December 28, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 27, 2020.

Joshua Stephen Bernard Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; resisting an officer.

Claudale Dewayne Shelton, 38, Vinton: Aggravated assault; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Jerome Anthony Mayo, 31, Lake Charles: Terrorizing; third-offense possession of synthetic marijuana; contraband in a penal institution.

Myron Edwin Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer.

Nicholas James Cramer, 20, Sulphur: No seat belt; resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Tony Wayne Gregg, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth under $25,000.

Jessie Munoz Reina, 59, Houston, TX: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Jermane Junior Moore, 44, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; no reflectors on bicycle.

Jessie Avan Broussard, 43, Iowa: Domestic abuse; second-degree battery; false imprisonment.

Gerald Wade Mcinnis, 39, Sulphur: Expired plates; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

