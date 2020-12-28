Oak Grove defeats Grand Lake to win 1A championship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KPLC) - Perennial powerhouse Oak Grove held on to win a second straight state championship Monday, defeating Grand Lake 33-7 in the Class 1A state championship game.
Ron Craten was named Oak Grove’s Most Outstanding Player, running for nearly 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Oak Grove scored midway through the second quarter and held Grand Lake at the goal line just before halftime to lead 7-0.
Oak Grove added another touchdown in the third before Grand Lake got on the board.
But Oak Grove returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead.
KPLC's Brady Renard was at the game and will have a full recap on today's editions of KPLC 7 News.
