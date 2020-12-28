LDH releases Lake Charles COVID testing site schedule for New Year’s week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has released its schedule for COVID-19 testing for the week of the New Year’s holiday.
Free drive-through testing will be available at the Lake Charles Civic Center on 900 Lake Shore Drive on the following days:
- Monday - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Thursday and Friday - Closed for holidays
Anyone wishing to be tested at the site will need to stay in their vehicle and must be at least 3-years old. Parents will need to test children 12-years old and younger.
No ID is required to be testing but staff encourages anyone wishing to use the site to preregister at health.questdiagnostics.com/STLOU.
Test results are usually available within in 2-3 days through the MyQuest patient portal or by calling 1-866-MYQUEST.
