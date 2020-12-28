LDH releases Lake Charles COVID testing site schedule for New Year’s week

Louisiana Department of Health (Source: Louisiana Department of Health)
By Patrick Deaville | December 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 12:47 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has released its schedule for COVID-19 testing for the week of the New Year’s holiday.

Free drive-through testing will be available at the Lake Charles Civic Center on 900 Lake Shore Drive on the following days:

  • Monday - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Thursday and Friday - Closed for holidays

Anyone wishing to be tested at the site will need to stay in their vehicle and must be at least 3-years old. Parents will need to test children 12-years old and younger.

No ID is required to be testing but staff encourages anyone wishing to use the site to preregister at health.questdiagnostics.com/STLOU.

Test results are usually available within in 2-3 days through the MyQuest patient portal or by calling 1-866-MYQUEST.

