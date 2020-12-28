Kickoff for Saints at Panthers game moved to 3:25 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With the New Orleans Saints in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the NFL has moved the team’s Week 17 game at the Carolina Panthers from noon to 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3.
The Saints will need to win this game if they want to have any hope of getting a first round bye in the playoffs.
Another determining factor will be the week 17 matchup between the Packers and Bears, which was also flexed to 3:25.
If the Bears beat the Packers, that would increase the chances of the Saints getting the number one seed.
