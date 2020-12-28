Karr WR Aaron Anderson commits to LSU, his ‘dream school’

“I think Aaron Anderson is the best athlete in the state of Louisiana. We’re just fortunate to have two All-Americans in the same room, in the wide receiver room. Him going to LSU, No. 1, is a testament to how hard he works. Because you don’t see a lot of guys his height that go Power-5, Division-1. So that speaks to how athletic, how much talent he truly has,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.