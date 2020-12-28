’I’m pleased with the progress’ - Brees talks about Saints’ offense heading into regular season finale, playoffs

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are preparing for their final game of the regular season and after that, likely Drew Brees’ last run at another Super Bowl ring.
For New Orleans to be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, the Saints, Seahawks, and Bears must all win this weekend.
The Saints are coming off a 52-point explosion against the Minnesota Vikings but there were still a few throws Brees would like to have back. There was an interception inside the red zone that cost the Black and Gold points and another pass Brees hung up that easily could’ve been picked off.
But through all that, all No. 9 did was pass for another 311 yards and become the first player in NFL history to reach 80,000 yards through the air.
”I felt like we moved the ball extremely well, both on the ground and through the air,” said Brees. “We didn’t punt the whole game, had what, 580 yards or something in total offense. So, we were moving the ball. We were rolling. We were doing what we wanted to do. I think there’s definitely more to be desired. There’s definitely room for improvement, especially as we kind of get to this last game and on our way into the playoffs. But, I think, I’m pleased with the progress.”
Running back Alvin Kamara rushed for 155 yards and record-tying six touchdowns against the Vikings.
RELATED STORIES:
The Saints (11-4) will be at the Carolina Panthers (5-10) Sunday for a 3:25 p.m. kickoff. New Orleans opens as a 6.5-point favorite.
The Saints have already locked up their fourth straight NFC South title but there’s something else they can accomplish within the division this weekend. The Black and Gold can become the first team to go undefeated against the NFC South (6-0) since the division was formed roughly 20 years ago.
The Saints beat the Panthers and their former super-sub quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, 27-24, back on Oct. 25. Carolina was just short on a 65-yard field goal late in the game.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.