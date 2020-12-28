FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm/quiet pattern for now; strong storms later in the week

By Thursday, the front and an associated upper level low will move through the area, bringing an increased threat of thunderstorms through the day. These two features will also coincide to bring some stronger to severe storms at times through the area. It’s still too early in the week to know specifics on the exact timing, so make sure to check back for updates to the forecast through the week. Ingredients could all be in place though for a few storms to turn severe with damaging wind gusts and couple spin-up tornadoes on Thursday, so it’s certainly a day you will want to stay weather aware.