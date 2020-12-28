FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm/quiet pattern for now; strong storms later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are much warmer to start the workweek with patchy areas of fog that could develop through sunrise, otherwise look for a quiet morning for the commute and no need for the rain gear today despite some clouds. Its back to short sleeves with highs this afternoon back into the 70s. Another mild evening returns with lows tonight in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.
The quiet pattern continues into Tuesday with temperatures tomorrow again warming up quickly, despite some clouds from time to time. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rain chances will again stay less than 20% through the day. Clouds will continue to thicken up even more Tuesday night with a few stray showers possible after midnight.
A slow-moving front will continue to move through central Texas on Wednesday, but not making it to Southwest Louisiana until Thursday. This will keep our area on the warm and muggy side of the front through mid-week. Breezes will increase a bit more through the day out of the south and showers along with a few thunderstorms will increase in coverage through the day. These will initially be on the light side and the threat of stronger storms will remain to our west through Wednesday.
By Thursday, the front and an associated upper level low will move through the area, bringing an increased threat of thunderstorms through the day. These two features will also coincide to bring some stronger to severe storms at times through the area. It’s still too early in the week to know specifics on the exact timing, so make sure to check back for updates to the forecast through the week. Ingredients could all be in place though for a few storms to turn severe with damaging wind gusts and couple spin-up tornadoes on Thursday, so it’s certainly a day you will want to stay weather aware.
Behind the front, temperatures will tumble for Friday and Saturday with highs back into the 50s and lows back in the 30s. Cooler and drier weather will continue through the upcoming weekend with another chance of showers returning by the middle of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
