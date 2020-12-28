FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm and dry now, strong storms possible Wednesday into Thursday

The rest of the afternoon and evening are looking to be just fantastic as we continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds, but low rain chances. Temperatures will be remaining warm as well as we slowly fall back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s through the early evening. Overnight will be mild once again as we see lows starting out Tuesday in the lower 50′s for many locations with a few upper 40′s possible for inland areas. Tuesday looks to be a carbon copy of our Monday as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the majority of the day as moisture continues to increase as we see southerly flow continuing. Highs will be above average once again as we look to reach the lower 70′s once again and if you like the warmer weather make sure to enjoy the next couple, because colder air will be arriving. Most of Tuesday looks to remain dry, but as we head into the overnight hours we could see a few showers beginning to develop.