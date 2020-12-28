FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Remaining warm and dry now, strong storms possible Wednesday into Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen yet another warm and sunshine filled afternoon as high pressure continues to remain in charge. We expect to be in thee lower 70′s for the next two days, but changes are arriving as we head into Wednesday and Thursday.
The rest of the afternoon and evening are looking to be just fantastic as we continue to see a mixture of sun and clouds, but low rain chances. Temperatures will be remaining warm as well as we slowly fall back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s through the early evening. Overnight will be mild once again as we see lows starting out Tuesday in the lower 50′s for many locations with a few upper 40′s possible for inland areas. Tuesday looks to be a carbon copy of our Monday as we see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the majority of the day as moisture continues to increase as we see southerly flow continuing. Highs will be above average once again as we look to reach the lower 70′s once again and if you like the warmer weather make sure to enjoy the next couple, because colder air will be arriving. Most of Tuesday looks to remain dry, but as we head into the overnight hours we could see a few showers beginning to develop.
Moving into Wednesday and Thursday is when we really have to watch for rain and storm chances to be on the increase as we watch a strong cold front marching across the country. A few showers and storms will be possible early Wednesday morning with more widespread showers and storms arriving for the afternoon and overnight period. With the storms we will have to watch for the possibility of a few strong to severe storms capable of producing damaging winds as well as the threat for a few spin up tornadoes. The threat as of now looks to be late evening into the overnight hours and into our Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest information from the 7Stormteam as we move throughout the rest of the week. Highs remain warm into the lower 70′s for Wednesday and middle 60′s on Thursday.
Cooler weather arrives as we head into Friday as the front passes so New Year’s Day is looking much nicer as we see a few clouds to start the day with sunshine arriving to end it. Highs will only be back into the middle and upper 50′s as we move through next weekend as we look to keep at least a few clouds around as we track a system moving just to our south. Rain chances remain low for the weekend as of now, but we will of course continue to monitor the weather as we get closer.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
