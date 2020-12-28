Cowboys host Champion Christian, UCA this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese returns to the hardwood this week with three games, beginning with back-to-back matchups against Champion Christian on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 and then on Saturday at 4 when it opens up Southland Conference play against Central Arkansas.
The Cowboys (4-3) are 4-0 at home this season while their losses have come on the road at Nebraska, Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana-Lafayette.
McNeese has seen nine games against Division I opponents canceled due to the COVID-19 virus including games against Oregon, Florida and ULM at the Emerald Coast Classic, and home games against Houston and Alabama State.
Admission is free for the first 2,000 fans in attendance.
KeyShawn Feazell out vs. Champion Christian
Starting senior forward KeyShawn Feazell will miss both games against Champion Christian after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus on Dec. 23.
Feazell has been quarantined and has experienced mild symptoms. None of the other Cowboy players or staff members have tested positive.
Cowboy Leaders
McNeese has five players averaging double-digits in scoring, led by Dru Kuxhausen with a 13.7 average. KeyShawn Feazell follows at 13.1, Collin Warren 11.3, Chris Orlina 10.4, and A.J. Lawson 10.0.
Kuxhausen leads the Southland Conference with 4.0 three-pointers made per game and is second with 28 total 3s made on the season. He’s also fourth in 3FG percentage with a 41.8 mark.
Feazell tops the team and the conference in rebounding with a 13.0 per game average (No. 3 nationally) and is second in the league in FG shooting with a 57.4 percentage. He’s also No. 1 in the league with five double-doubles on the season, including four straight.
About Champion Christian
Tuesday and Wednesday’s games will be the first-ever contests against Champion Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).
The Tigers have played seven games on the season, five of those as exhibitions, and have faced off against four other D-I programs – L, 93-60 at HBU (Dec. 11); L, 78-50 at Little Rock (Dec. 18); L, 92-28 at Central Arkansas (Dec. 19); L, 90-50 at Arkansas State (Dec. 20). They also fell to LSU-Shreveport 112-62 on Nov. 10.
The Tigers are 2-0 in two countable games on the season, winning 94-73 vs. Bacone College and 67-65 vs. Ecclesia.
Freshman Braelon Bush tops the league in assists with a 4.8 average.
