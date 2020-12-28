Cowboys host Champion Christian, UCA this week

The Tigers have played seven games on the season, five of those as exhibitions, and have faced off against four other D-I programs – L, 93-60 at HBU (Dec. 11); L, 78-50 at Little Rock (Dec. 18); L, 92-28 at Central Arkansas (Dec. 19); L, 90-50 at Arkansas State (Dec. 20). They also fell to LSU-Shreveport 112-62 on Nov. 10.