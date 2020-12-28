Calcasieu Parish School Board distributing food to students today

Calcasieu Parish School Board (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville | December 28, 2020 at 9:44 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 9:44 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be holding a second meal distribution today, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

Students will receive grab and go meals along with a gallon of milk for free for as long as supplies last.

Adults wishing to pick up meals without students present must sign a consent form when they receive the meals.

The meals can be picked up from 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the Calcasieu Parish School Board Office on 3310 Broad Street in Lake Charles.

