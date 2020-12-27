Stonebridge Place looks to get residents back home

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Since the hurricanes, many nursing homes have been closed with residents relocated to other parts of the state, however, one facility is ready to be reopened.
Stonebridge Place in Sulphur has been closed since Hurricane Laura, but now, they’re getting ready to bring some of their residents back.
As a result of the hurricanes, Stonebridge sustained roof and water damage. While repairs were being done, residents were relocated to a sister facility in Farmerville. But Ashlee Guidry, executive director for Stonebridge, says 18 residents will be coming back home tomorrow.
”We are at a point now that we’re able to reopen our memory care unit, so we are here in Farmerville, Louisiana today to pack up our residents and get them on the road home tomorrow. So, we are super excited.”
Guidry says they were isolated together, and were tested for the Coronavirus before their journey, and they will be tested again when they arrive.
Guidry says all of their residents will be back within the next three weeks.
