Lake Area loses two pillars of the community just hours apart

“He didn’t do it for Vic Stelly. He did it for the state, because he sincerely believed that education needed a stable source of funding, healthcare needed a stable source of funding and the state would benefit from that,” Roach said. “And I think that speaks volumes about the man Vic Stelly. What he did and who he was and how sincere he was about trying to do what was in the best interest of the people and put his heart and soul into it. He was a champion of education.”