FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and breezy afternoon, storms return for Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures have climbed several more degrees this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and strong southerly flow returning. Winds will continue to bring in moisture overnight and help to keep us even warmer overnight.
Any plans this evening look to be just fine as we stay dry with a few clouds passing from time to time, but you will notice it being much warmer as we head overnight. Temperatures slowly fall this evening as we only drop back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s through early evening. A slow fall is expected as we head overnight and we can expect to start out Monday morning in the lower and middle 50′s. So if you are heading off to work you may want a light jacket, but we will see another warm afternoon into Monday. Highs look to climb back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s as we see a mixture of sun and clouds from time to time and even the chance of a stray shower. Most of us look to stay dry, but with moisture quickly returning a stray shower through the afternoon can’t be ruled out. The chance for more widespread rain looks to return as we move into Wednesday and New Year’s Day.
Moving into Tuesday we see southerly flow continuing ahead of the next front that looks to move in late Wednesday into Thursday. Most of Tuesday looks to remain dry especially earlier in the day before rain chances begin to increase for the overnight hours. Highs stay warm in the upper 60′s to near 70 through Wednesday before cooler weather arrives as the front passes on our Thursday. We will be watching closely for the possibility of stronger storms later Wednesday into Thursday as there is already a risk for some of those stronger storms by the Storm Prediction Center. Stay tuned to the KPLC 7Stormteam for the latest information.
The rain looks to clear for New Year’s Day on Friday, but we will see much cooler weather arriving as we head into next weekend as highs drop back into the middle and upper 50′s both Friday and Saturday. Lows starting out much cooler as well as we are back into the middle 30′s. For now enjoy the warmer weather and sunshine for today, before more unsettled weather arrives for the middle of the week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
