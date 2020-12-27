FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and breezy afternoon, storms return for Wednesday

Any plans this evening look to be just fine as we stay dry with a few clouds passing from time to time, but you will notice it being much warmer as we head overnight. Temperatures slowly fall this evening as we only drop back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s through early evening. A slow fall is expected as we head overnight and we can expect to start out Monday morning in the lower and middle 50′s. So if you are heading off to work you may want a light jacket, but we will see another warm afternoon into Monday. Highs look to climb back into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s as we see a mixture of sun and clouds from time to time and even the chance of a stray shower. Most of us look to stay dry, but with moisture quickly returning a stray shower through the afternoon can’t be ruled out. The chance for more widespread rain looks to return as we move into Wednesday and New Year’s Day.