Thomas, Watford lead LSU to 86-80 win over Nicholls State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team picked up another win heading into conference play but it was not an easy contest for the Tigers inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Dec. 26.
LSU (5-1) beat Nicholls St. (2-4), 86-80.
Freshman guard Cam Thomas led the Tigers in scoring once again with a career-high 29 points. Sophomore forward Trendon Watford did a little of everything. He had 22 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
Junior forward Darius Days added 15 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Jalen Cook from Walker, La., had eight points, four assists, and two steals.
The Tigers were without junior point guard Javonte Smart. According to SEC Network, head coach Will Wade said Smart was “on the tail end of COVID protocols.” Smart was on the sideline during the game. Freshman Eric Gaines started in Smart’s place.
Damien Sears led the Colonels with 20 points and nine rebounds. They cut the lead to three points in the second half but could get no closer.
LSU shot 55% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc. The Tigers turned the ball over 15 times.
LSU will open SEC play by hosting Texas A&M inside the PMAC on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. on SEC Network. Smart is expected to play in the game.
