Kinder and Grand Lake preparing for 2A and 1A state title game

“I went and watched South Cameron in 1986 and ever since then it clicked a lightbulb on in my head of what a state championship game is. My family has been going ever since whether that’s listening to the game on the radio or TV and you always see two great teams in that event. Oak Grove is a great opponent for us and they pose a lot of challenges. Our kids understand it and at this point, it’s all about the X’s & O’s of the game in the 48 minutes that we’re going to play,” Grand Lake head coach Jeff Wainwright said.