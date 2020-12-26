FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice start to the weekend, temperatures close to 70 Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A lovely start to the weekend as we are seeing plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures are back into the lower 60′s. Warmer weather will continue to move in for Sunday as we will flirt with 70, before more rain moves in for the middle of next week.
As we move through the rest of the evening we watch winds become more southerly and easterly and that will allow some moisture to return and ultimately keep our temperatures a little warmer overnight. Through the evening temperatures will slowly fall back into the middle 50′s and by late evening back into the upper 40′s. Morning lows on Sunday will be around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the last several mornings as we only drop back into the lower and middle 40′s. Sunshine will stick around for our Sunday, but clouds will begin to work their way into the picture during the late morning and into the afternoon. Highs will remain warm though as we are going to be around 7 degrees above average with our afternoon high Sunday back into the upper 60′s to near 70. The warmer weather will be sticking around as we head into the new week, but rain chances will be returning as well.
Starting off Monday we look to see a mixture of sun and clouds once again, but the most important thing is that we remain mostly dry as the next disturbance looks to keep the best rain chances north of the area. Temperatures though remain mild as we see highs staying in the upper 60′s to near 70 with that lasting through Wednesday when the main cold front moves through. Moisture will continue to move into the region as we head into Tuesday as the later in the day we go the better chance of a few showers we have. The better rain chances hold off until Wednesday and then we will have to watch for a few showers and potentially a few stronger storms.
A few showers linger into our Thursday up until around noon before we begin to clear things out for the second half of the day, but just like the last front temperatures look to quickly fall back into the middle 50′s for highs both Thursday and Friday. We rebound slightly into next weekend back into the lower 60′s as we see a mixture of sun and clouds. Enjoy the rest of your Saturday and have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
