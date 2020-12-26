FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice start to the weekend, temperatures close to 70 Sunday

As we move through the rest of the evening we watch winds become more southerly and easterly and that will allow some moisture to return and ultimately keep our temperatures a little warmer overnight. Through the evening temperatures will slowly fall back into the middle 50′s and by late evening back into the upper 40′s. Morning lows on Sunday will be around 10 to 15 degrees warmer than the last several mornings as we only drop back into the lower and middle 40′s. Sunshine will stick around for our Sunday, but clouds will begin to work their way into the picture during the late morning and into the afternoon. Highs will remain warm though as we are going to be around 7 degrees above average with our afternoon high Sunday back into the upper 60′s to near 70. The warmer weather will be sticking around as we head into the new week, but rain chances will be returning as well.