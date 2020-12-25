SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 24, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 24, 2020.
Keith Wayne Robertson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace.
Maricarmen Campuzano-Rebollar, 28, Austin, TX: Attempt and conspiracy; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Derrick K. Strickland, 53, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Kristin Renee Alder, 25, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
James Ross Jackson, 51, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000.
Jeffrey Martin Simons, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges).
Jamaal James Wilkins, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer by violence; disarming of a peace officer; trespassing; battery of a police officer; attempted escape.
Kylin Elijah Forsythe, 18, Lake Charles: Aggravated property damage; illegal use of a dangerous weapon.
Dedrick Demon Spears, 32, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges); resisting an officer; aggravated property damage; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Marcus Dwayne Robertson, 32, Lafayette: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; parole detainer; instate detainer; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Russell Craig Perkins, 31, DeQuincy: Burglary; theft under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000.
