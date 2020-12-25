Kinder man dies in Christmas Eve three-vehicle crash

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - A Kinder man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy 190 near Lauderdale Road in Allen Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash around 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2020.
Investigation of the scene showed that a 2016 Nissan Maxima, being driven by Bailyn D. Fruge, 22, of Elton, was traveling west on us 190 when he struck the rear of a 2011 Nisan Titan being driven by John G. Lomas Jr., 54, of Kinder.
Troopers say the impact caused Lomas to lose control of his vehicle and cross the center line into the opposing lane striking a 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer head-on.
Lomas was properly restrained but suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Fruge and the driver of the tractor-trailer were also properly restrained and were uninjured.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.