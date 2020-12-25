FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Christmas Day, temperatures warm into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Christmas Day has been a beautiful one as we have seen plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as highs have climbed into the middle 50′s. Temperatures begin to warm as we head into the weekend as high pressure remains in place.
As we move through the rest of the evening temperatures will be cooling down quickly as we see clear skies and calm winds. If you are planning on being outside you’ll definitely want to keep the jacket on as we fall back into the middle and upper 40′s through early evening. Another cold night is expected as we look to start off with some patchy frost for Saturday morning especially north of I-10 with a few areas possible along I-10. Lows start off in the lower and middle 30′s, but sunshine as well as a few clouds will help to warm temperatures into the lower 60′s for the afternoon. Any outdoor activities will be just fine for both Saturday as well as Sunday as sunshine will be our primary weather maker.
Sunday will be a little warmer as we look to make a run into the upper 60′s to near 70 as moisture begins to slowly return as winds turn more southerly. That trend will continue into the new week as well as high pressure moves far enough to the east and eventually we will await the arrival of a few showers as we head into Tuesday. Temperatures stay steady in the middle to upper 60′s through Wednesday, but that’s when bigger changes arrive as a much stronger cold front looks to move in bringing rain late Tuesday evening with scattered storms arriving as we move into our Wednesday. We will have to watch for the possibility of some stronger storms with the front as it moves through, but it’s still too early to tell the exact details.
The front clears the region into Thursday as cooler and drier air begins to filter back into the region as temperatures will be back into the middle 50′s for Thursday, but that cooler weather won’t be lasting long as the front looks to bring a smaller temperature change. By the end of next highs rebound into the upper 50′s to near 60 with middle 60′s arriving for the middle of next week. For now enjoy the rest of your Christmas Day and have a safe and wonderful weekend!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
