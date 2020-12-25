FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Christmas Day, temperatures warm into the weekend

As we move through the rest of the evening temperatures will be cooling down quickly as we see clear skies and calm winds. If you are planning on being outside you’ll definitely want to keep the jacket on as we fall back into the middle and upper 40′s through early evening. Another cold night is expected as we look to start off with some patchy frost for Saturday morning especially north of I-10 with a few areas possible along I-10. Lows start off in the lower and middle 30′s, but sunshine as well as a few clouds will help to warm temperatures into the lower 60′s for the afternoon. Any outdoor activities will be just fine for both Saturday as well as Sunday as sunshine will be our primary weather maker.