SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 23, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2020.
Terence Jerode Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Cody Wayne Scott, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to signal while turning.
Luke Peter Wall, 31, Denham Springs: Instate detainer.
Robert Bradley Simmons, 33, Sulphur: Burglary.
Tyrone Lee Brown, 46, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; broken tail lamps; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
Keith Joseph Jones, 30, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; driver must be licensed; failure to stop or yield.
Chelsea Rae Hyatt, 33, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; prohibited acts, all schedules.
Mansel Todd Langley, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment laws; property damage under $1,000.
Keith Wayne Robertson, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; disturbing the peace.
