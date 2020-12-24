Sulphur native Shane Hanchey named NFR Average Champion in Tie-Down Roping

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur Cowboy Shane Hanchey was in search of another Gold Buckle at the 2020 Wranglers National Finals Rodeo. He’d earn one, just not the one he was hoping for.
Hanchey for the second year in a row finished just shy in the standings with a third-place finish in tie-down roping. Hanchey wrapped up the event with earnings of $195,991.39, while Shad Mayfield took home the title with $198,399.13.
While Hanchey didn’t get the title he wanted, he showed his consistency tying 10 calves in 83.10 seconds to be named the Average Champion in Tie-Down Roping. Hanchey’s time was more than seven seconds better than Marty Yates’ 90.40.
“It’s a sweet consolation prize, but the end goal was a Gold Buckle I sure gave them hell, so I can’t be too upset about that,” Hanchey told ‘The Gauge’ podcast. ”If you would have told me, ‘hey you’re going to win the average and win [$195.9k],’ I would have said, I’ll take it. The outside world didn’t think there was a way someone else could win it.”
Hanchey is known nationally for his 2013 tie-down roping championship when he set the NFR record for tie-down roping average with 80.10 seconds.
In addition to Hanchey, Leesville native Justin Smith finished 18th in tie-down roping, with earnings of $41,847.02.
A pair of Iowa natives posted top-ten finishes in the All-Around Standings in Zack Jongbloed and Maverick Harper. Jongbloed finished fifth with earnings of $44,170.15, while Harper was eighth with $17,000.09.
In bareback riding, Leesville’s Winn Ratliff posted a 14th overall finish in the world with earnings of $77,243.04.
