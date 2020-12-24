Sulphur alum Christian Trahan hauls in a touchdown in Houston’s 28-14 bowl game loss to Hawaii

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Former Sulphur Tor Christian Trahan brought in a Clayton Tune touchdown pass in the third quarter of the New Mexico Bowl to bring Houston within seven of Hawaii. Unfortunately for the Cougars, the Rainbow Warriors answered back with a kick return touchdown to pull away for good in the 28-14 win in Frisco, Texas.
Trahan, a junior, has made a name for himself as a “dependable tight end” in the Cougar offense this season. That continued to prove true in the bowl game as he had a career-high 88 yards receiving on five catches.
Trahan ends his junior season with 294 yards on 22 receptions with three of them going for touchdowns.
