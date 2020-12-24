Sports Person of the Week: Trenton Bono

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Kinder defense is a big reason why the Jackets advanced to the Class 2A state championship game for the fourth time in eight seasons.
The leader of the Jacket defense is senior linebacker, Trenton Bono.
“He’s a natural-born leader you know he’s a humble guy and he’s a kid you’re not going to hear a lot out of him,” said head coach Bret Fuselier. “But when it’s time for the ball to be snapped, he’s always in the right place. He plays physical, with confidence and is exactly what you look for in a linebacker.”
Bono transferred to Kinder this off-season from Barbe following damage from Hurricane Laura. He’s found a new home in the Kinder community.
“I can’t say enough about Kinder as a town, as a school and as a team,” said linebacker Trenton Bono. “They opened their arms and took us in and treated us like their own. It’s been great since we’ve been here.”
With his commitment to the game and his leadership, Bono’s production has led him to be Kinder’s leading tackler thus far with 72.
“The film work and film study that he does you can definitely tell on Friday night he knows where the offense is trying to go and he understands what the offense is trying to do” said Fuselier. “He understands the big picture. They really rally around him out here are Defense rallies around him. And it has a lot to do with his preparation.”
As they prepare to face off against the top-seeded Many Tigers in the championship, Bono and company know they’re in for a fight, but this team is battle-tested and up for the challenge.
“You know they play a physical brand of football. They’ll run at you on offense and they’re aggressive on defense, blitzing a lot of people” Fuselier said. “You know they’re always athletic also. And he put all those things together, you know, you’ve got the making of a good team and he’s built that program into a great power in 2A.”
Bono has a lot of confidence in his guys in the box to get the job done come kick off time.
“They are athletes, but I trust our guys and I’ll go to war with our guys it’s a fistfight and we have to get it done” Bono said.
