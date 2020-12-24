“It’s a Wonderful Life” radio special brings local talent to beloved story

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s a story most people know and love this time of year, but it’s been recreated with voices a little more familiar. A radio special of “It’s a Wonderful Life” airs for its final time tonight.
Bringing it back after 15 years, director of the radio special Brett Downer says it was needed after everything Southwest Louisiana has been through.
“I think the idea of doing “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the fact that everybody in Southwest Louisiana has a tough story to tell about the hurricane, but you can’t fully grieve about it because someone else has a story that’s worse. Really radio is the lone place to do a performance, so, just like we did after Hurricane Rita in 2005, we’re doing the same show, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” some of the same performers 15 years later after Hurricane Laura.”
A collaboration between Banners, The Little Theater, KBYS 88.3 FM, the performance is reminiscent of the 1946 film.
“The script is really close to the movie that you see year after year at Christmas time. The difference for this one is is that it’s radio but it’s not live radio, because of COVID, we had 25 people that had to record scenes separately, no more than two people at a time.”
This time, the story is told by some well-known voices in Southwest Louisiana.
“I thought it would be fantastic to perform it on a community radio station like KBYS because it’s for the community and to be able to a part of something that was in the golden age of radio was just very special,” says John Bridges, who acted and co-produced the special. “I hope that people take away from this play that life is worth living and there is a tomorrow and that we’re going to do this one day at a time.”
“It’s a Wonderful Life” airs at 10 p.m. on KBYS 88.3 FM, after the Messiah.
