FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The storms are gone but the strong winds remain through the day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The rain and storms have moved out of the area this morning and have left a cold northerly wind in its wake. Temperatures continue to drop through the 40s and will continue to fall into the upper 30s even after the sun rises this morning with wind chill values well into the 30s. The big story of the day though is the wind and those gusts are near 40 mph at times out of the north. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana through 3 p.m.
Clouds will hang around through most of the morning before moving out and allow for some sunshine to peek out this afternoon. Once the sun sets, temperatures drop quickly and will be into the 30s before midnight. Lighter winds and clear skies will send lows down to near freezing overnight along the I-10 corridor and into the upper 20s across the northern parishes. Expect a light freeze to start Christmas morning but a full day of sunshine tomorrow will send temperatures slowly back into the 50s by afternoon.
We’ll enjoy some dry days through the upcoming weekend and finally break the chill a bit as highs return to the 60s by the afternoon on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday with highs back closer to 70. A weak front will move through Monday and bring more clouds and a few light showers but only a slight reduction in temperatures. The focus for next week will be a much stronger front set to move in on Wednesday. This will send temperatures tumbling again for the latter half of next week. Highs are set to drop back into the 50s with lows back into the 30s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
