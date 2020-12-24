FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The storms are gone but the strong winds remain through the day

We’ll enjoy some dry days through the upcoming weekend and finally break the chill a bit as highs return to the 60s by the afternoon on Saturday and even warmer on Sunday with highs back closer to 70. A weak front will move through Monday and bring more clouds and a few light showers but only a slight reduction in temperatures. The focus for next week will be a much stronger front set to move in on Wednesday. This will send temperatures tumbling again for the latter half of next week. Highs are set to drop back into the 50s with lows back into the 30s.