FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A frosty start to Christmas Morning, slowly warming into the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A much nicer afternoon as sunshine has returned, but temperatures are very chilly as we are only reaching the upper 40′s to near 50. Winds will slowly begin to subside as we head overnight and that will allow temperatures to fall quickly and make for a frosty start to Christmas Day.
The rest of this evening will remain quiet as we see clear skies and cool temperatures as Santa begins to make his rounds. Temperatures will be falling quickly after sunset as we will be back into the lower 40′s by late evening and even colder for Christmas morning. Widespread frost will be likely as we start off in the lower 30′s for many locations with upper 20′s for areas inland. So if you are heading out early make sure to have that heavier coat and even into the afternoon you’ll need that jacket as temperatures top off in the middle to upper 50′s. The good news is that plenty of sunshine will be around and that will keep us nice and dry and that will continue into the weekend as high pressure sits overhead.
Into the weekend we will be tracking a warming trend as we look to reach the lower and middle 60′s for Saturday and upper 60′s to near 70 for Sunday. So if you are wanting to enjoy the cooler weather make sure to enjoy Christmas Day as changes will be moving in soon after. Both days look to remain nice as we see plenty of sunshine with a few more clouds arriving as we head into Sunday.
Starting out the new week we do see increased rain chances as we see several disturbances moving through bringing some showers for both Monday and Tuesday. A stronger front moves in as we head into Wednesday bringing us showers and storms as well as another shot of cooler weather. Through the middle of next week we look to stay around average, before cooler weather rounds out the end of the week. For now have a wonderful Christmas Eve and a Merry Christmas!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
