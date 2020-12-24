FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A frosty start to Christmas Morning, slowly warming into the weekend

The rest of this evening will remain quiet as we see clear skies and cool temperatures as Santa begins to make his rounds. Temperatures will be falling quickly after sunset as we will be back into the lower 40′s by late evening and even colder for Christmas morning. Widespread frost will be likely as we start off in the lower 30′s for many locations with upper 20′s for areas inland. So if you are heading out early make sure to have that heavier coat and even into the afternoon you’ll need that jacket as temperatures top off in the middle to upper 50′s. The good news is that plenty of sunshine will be around and that will keep us nice and dry and that will continue into the weekend as high pressure sits overhead.