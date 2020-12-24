COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 24, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates state COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,562 new cases.
· 46 new deaths.
· 1,633 patients hospitalized (42 less than previous day).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 123 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 85 hospitalizations (12 less than previous day).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 84 new cases.
· 1 new death.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 20 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 14 new cases.
· 1 new death.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 18 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
