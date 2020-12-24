COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 24, 2020

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 24, 2020
Regional Medical Director, Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh explains the percent positivity rate for Region Five.
By Johnathan Manning | December 24, 2020 at 1:51 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 1:52 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates state COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,562 new cases.

· 46 new deaths.

· 1,633 patients hospitalized (42 less than previous day).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 123 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 85 hospitalizations (12 less than previous day).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 84 new cases.

· 1 new death.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 20 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 14 new cases.

· 1 new death.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 18 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.