Alexander Art Studio turns devastating hurricane season into work of art

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Among the businesses damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, the Alexander Art Studio in Downtown Lake Charles also took a big hit.
Nearly four months since Laura, the studio is back up and running, and the owner shows us how she’s turning a devastating situation into a masterpiece.
“The Alexander Art Studio has come a long way in the 4 months following Hurricane Laura...”
From finding her works of art scattered through Downtown Lake Charles with no real plan for the future...
With the help of her paint brush and undoubtedly some debris, Candice Alexander can now see the light in a year that’s been darker than most.
“I honestly had no expectations. After a week and a half...It was oh my God, my painting, my journals, my, my, my....and I realized, Oh my God, I’m lucky,” said Alexander.
Right now only a portion of her studio has reopened but it doesn’t phase her most loyal customers.
“Our town’s coming back together...”
Customers who pretty much all share the same story of survival... which serves as inspiration for the artist’s latest collection.
“It’s to give us and memories and not to forget about the past. Just remember what we’ve done and gone through and continue to move and grow,” said Betsy Ireland.
“Great art is going to come from great pain or great happiness and I was not inspired at all when I did this piece,” said Alexander.
Alexander says since releasing her “Hurricane Series”..In just 2 months, she’s reached some of her biggest milestones as a business owner.
“It went from uncertainty to watching orders come in like...to oh my god, people are here...they’re showing up,” said Alexander! “People are buying my stuff and they have no roof or house to put it in...that’s bizarre.”
Although there’s still remnants of what Laura left behind. Alexander says 2020 will always be in her rearview --the ugly and the beautiful...
“If you look around, everything’s on wheels so, we’ll roll out next time. There’s always that trauma of what if or when...but I do see the light and hopefully that was one of the 50 year storms...”
Her latest series titled “Faith, Hope & Love” commemorates the 2020 hurricane season in Southwest Louisiana.
In this timeless piece of art, Candice Alexander took to her work to sort out the painful truths that ripped through the souls of the people in the area when Hurricane Laura decimated Southwest Louisiana on August 27, 2020.
The focal point of the piece is her famous Fleur de Lis, Louisiana’s state symbol. In the bottom right corner there is the image of the hurricane. Its position and tone signifies its importance to the story of the piece.
Alexander Art Studio is now open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday thru Saturday.
