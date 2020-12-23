SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 22, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 22, 2020.
Christopher Louis Metoyer Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; production, distribution, manufacture, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jerad Kyle Cedars, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; broken tail lamps.
Victoria Lynn Mendez Esparza, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Desiree Shantell Blakely, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Blake Austin Holland, 18, Lake Charles: Improper turning at an intersection; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; first offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Mark Anthony Thomas, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of stolen things worth under $5,000.
Brad Anderson, 46, Westlake: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Nicole Elizabeth Patrick, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.
Curtis Elliot Loftin, 32, Noble: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Charles Edwards Armstrong Jr., 27, Baton Rouge: Parole detainer.
John Carroll Comeaux Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Corey Allen Chesson, 29, Lake Charles: No reflectors on bicycle; possession of a Schedule II drug.
David Trace Buchanan-Lewis, 19, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
