Louisiana Tech’s bowl winning streak snapped by Georgia Southern, 38-3

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Tech may have been playing in its backyard, but Georgia Southern felt right at home in the Eagles’ 38-3 beatdown of the Bulldogs in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
The loss snaps Louisiana Tech’s bowl winning streak at six straight. Since 2014, the Bulldogs had won a bowl game each season including last season’s 14-0 shutout over Miami. Louisiana Tech held the longest streak in the nation and it was good for the 4th longest bowl winning streak in FBS history.
The Eagles never allowed Tech to feel in the game as the team rushed for over 300 yards while picking off the Bulldog offense four times. The Bulldogs were only able to produce 232 yards of offense in Aaron Allen’s first start at quarterback.
The Sun Belt Conference improved to 2-0 on the season following Appalachian State’s 56-28 win over North Texas in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
