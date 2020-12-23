Louisiana National Guard has unprecedented year in 2020

In October, just 43 days following Hurricane Laura impact, Hurricane Delta was set to smash through the same geographical area. Fortunately, within 22 hours of making landfall, Delta was downgraded to a tropical storm, so while damaging, was not quite as powerful as its predecessor. The LANG evacuated 37 people and 3 pets, established 31 points of distribution for food and water, and delivered an additional 75 generators to the same areas already heavily impacted by Hurricane Laura.