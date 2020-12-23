Last week to give to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is continuing for one more week this holiday season.
For the remainder of the week, anyone wishing to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign can do so online at SalvationArmyALMKettle.org or at the register during checkout at participating local retailers.
The Salvation Army started with a goal of $125,000 this season and have been able to raise $84,454.96 so far.
Lt. Thomas Marion of the Salvation Army says, “Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs. We are so thankful for those who have supported us thus far. Please help us make this season a big win for our neighbors in need.”
The Salvation Army also thanked the community for supporting them during this difficult year.
