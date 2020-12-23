Last-minute holiday shopping amid COVID-19

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are just two days before Christmas and people are out and about, trying to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones.
2020 has been a long year and there were times where it felt like it would never end. But here we are at the end and it’s crunch time for those last-minute shoppers.
“This may be our biggest and best Christmas season in 30 years.”
Susie Book, owner of Expressions, says she is grateful for all of the customers who are coming in and out of her store to purchase gifts, but it’s keeping them busy.
“We’re running. I have my tennis shoes on. We’re literally running to try to get everyone taken care of, wrapped up and hopefully everyone is leaving happy. We’re having fun doing it.”
While holiday shopping is fun, this year shoppers are having to be more careful due to COVID-19.
Book says she has noticed customers are taking precautions to be safe while in the store.
“I think people don’t want to go anywhere too crowded. So, they are coming at different times maybe when the parking lot isn’t overflowing cause there are other businesses in the shopping center. But everyone’s wearing masks. None of us have gotten sick because we wear our masks all day long. I just took mine off for this interview, but we really haven’t had an issue at all.”
Luckily, following safety protocols hasn’t been an issue at Expressions. People are wearing their masks and staying away from other shoppers.
“I think people like the openness of the store and the high ceilings and it’s so easy to social distance here because we have everything so spread out and it’s really customer friendly.”
So, while holiday shopping might look a little different this year, like a lot of other things, it hasn’t taken away the joy of Christmas.
“People are leaving with what they need and are going out the door, just you know happy and just full of Christmas spirit.”
Expressions will be open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Prien Lake Mall will also be open for Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
