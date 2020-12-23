FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms this evening as a cold front arrives

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We start off with a fast warmup this morning as temperatures quickly climb through the 50s and 60s with clouds thickening up and southeasterly breezes picking up and sending temperatures into the lower 70s by midday as some scattered showers begin to develop. Off and on scattered showers will continue to increase in coverage through the afternoon, so make sure to take an umbrella before you head out this morning.