FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms this evening as a cold front arrives

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We start off with a fast warmup this morning as temperatures quickly climb through the 50s and 60s with clouds thickening up and southeasterly breezes picking up and sending temperatures into the lower 70s by midday as some scattered showers begin to develop. Off and on scattered showers will continue to increase in coverage through the afternoon, so make sure to take an umbrella before you head out this morning.
The threat of stronger thunderstorms arrives during the evening as a strong cold front moves through Southwest Louisiana. This front will bring a line of strong to possibly even a couple severe thunderstorms through the area before midnight. The timeline of strongest storms for Southwest Louisiana will be between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a few storms capable of damaging wind gusts and possibly even an isolated spin-up tornado.
After midnight, rain quickly ends and temperatures tumble with lows by Thursday morning dropping into the middle to upper 30s as blustery northwesterly winds become the big weather story for Thursday. Despite sunshine, gusty winds on the order of 30-40 mph at times throughout Christmas Eve will be the main weather issue. These winds will relax through the evening and be much calmer for Christmas Day.
A light freeze for Christmas morning will give way to afternoon temperatures in the 50s under sunny skies. A cool weekend continues with more showers possible by early next week. Overall, a very progressive weather pattern looks to continue to bring more fronts through the area next week and another big cooldown toward the end of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
