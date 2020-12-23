FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few strong storms this evening, much cooler for Christmas

For the rest of this evening we can expect the breezy conditions to continue as well as the threat of some showers and storms. Most of the stronger storms look to hold off until we reach the late evening hours mainly after 7 p.m.. Temperatures will hold steady through the evening before the front pushes through and once the front moves through we will watch for temperatures to quickly take a tumble as we move into Thursday morning. The greatest risk tonight with the storms will be damaging winds as well as the threat for isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned to the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest on warnings and information. As for Thursday we see a big difference in temperatures as we start out in the upper 30′s and coupled with the breeze it will feel even cooler. Highs will be roughly 20 degrees cooler for Thursday as we look to only reach the upper 40′s to near 50.