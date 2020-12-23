FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few strong storms this evening, much cooler for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm and breezy afternoon so far as temperatures have risen back into the lower 70′s this afternoon with winds out of the south gusting to 20 mph. As we move through the rest of this afternoon and evening we will have to watch for the potential of some strong storms, before clearing out into Thursday.
For the rest of this evening we can expect the breezy conditions to continue as well as the threat of some showers and storms. Most of the stronger storms look to hold off until we reach the late evening hours mainly after 7 p.m.. Temperatures will hold steady through the evening before the front pushes through and once the front moves through we will watch for temperatures to quickly take a tumble as we move into Thursday morning. The greatest risk tonight with the storms will be damaging winds as well as the threat for isolated tornadoes. Stay tuned to the KPLC First Alert Weather App for the latest on warnings and information. As for Thursday we see a big difference in temperatures as we start out in the upper 30′s and coupled with the breeze it will feel even cooler. Highs will be roughly 20 degrees cooler for Thursday as we look to only reach the upper 40′s to near 50.
Heading into Christmas Morning it will be a frosty start as we start in the upper 20′s for inland areas to lower 30′s the further south you go, but if you plan on being outside for anything make sure to have that heavy coat nearby. We do see mostly sunny skies for Christmas Day as highs warm back into the middle to upper 50′s. The nice weather will continue as we head into the weekend as temperatures will be warming into the lower and middle 60′s for both Saturday and Sunday. The warming trend will continue as we head into next week as well with a slow increase in moisture as we move into next week.
Into next week a mixture of sun and clouds will be returning and that will signal the chance for showers and even a few storms returning as we head into the middle of next week. Highs stay steady into next week with middle 60′s through Wednesday before a cool down returns into the end of next week. For now stay alert through the overnight as we will see the chance for a few stronger storms.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
